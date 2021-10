There are now 148 Covid infections in the state’s correctional facilities, mostly within the inmate population. Only a dozen staff members have Covid-19 symptoms or contacts.

At Riverton’s Wyoming Honor Farm, the State DOC said this week 17 inmates are positive for the virus, none in the staff. The most infections are at the Medium Security prison in Torrington with 109 inmate and 7 positive cases within the staff.

See the Covid-19 infection numbers for each facility in the news release below: