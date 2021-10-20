Lander had the most precip., Atlantic City the most snow; Mountain locations received up to 19 inches

The Lander Foothills received the most precipitation, either from rain or snow melt, in the Monday night and Tuesday storm according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

Hunt Field Municipal Airport has the most recorded precipitation at 1.78 inches. Crowheart reported 1.12 inches, Hudson 1.06 inches, Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton 0.78 inches, Atlantic City 0.55 inches, Kinnear 0.48 inches and Shoshoni 0.20 inches.

In Hot Springs County, Kirby reported 0.25 inches, there was no report from the town of Thermoplis but in Washakie County Winchester reported 0.17 inches and the Worland Airport recorded 0.09 inches.

Snowfall Totals

In terms of snowfall from the storm, the Wind River Range benefited from the most accumulation. Automated Snow Telemetry sites, or SNOTELs, reported 19 inches at Hobbs Park 14 mils Southwest of Fort Washakie; 15 inches at Little Warm Springs, six miles WestSouthWest of Dubois and at Townsend Creek, 13 miles Southwest of Lander. One foot, 12″, was reported at Deer Park 10 miles NorthNorthWest of South Pass City and South Pass, seven miles NorthNorthWest of South Pass City had 11 inches. In Hot Springs County the Owl Creek Snotel in the Absarokas recorded nine inches of snow depth.

Otherwise, Atlantic City reported six inches of snow, six miles SouthWest of Lander had 4.1 inches and Dubois had one inch.