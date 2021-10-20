Casper man indicted on Child Porn; Trial set

Acting United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that JEREMIAH LINCOLN CURRENT, age 39 of Casper, Wyoming, was charged by indictment for possession of child pornography. Current appeared before Federal District Court Chief Judge Scott W. Skavdahl on October 15, 2021, for an arraignment hearing and pleaded not guilty to the charge. A jury trial been set to occur on December 20, 2021 in Casper. Current was remanded to the custody of the United States Marshals Service.

This crime carries a term of up to 20 yearsimprisonment, five years to life of supervised release, a $250,00 fine, a $100 special assessment, and a $5,000 special assessment and mandatory restitution of not less than $3,000 per requesting victim pursuant to the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018.

This crime was investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Timothy J. Forwood.

An indictment merely contains allegations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty