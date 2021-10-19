Winter Storm Advisories posted for Lander Foothills today

A winter weather advisory is now in effect for the Lander Foothills through 3 PM today. Below is an updated estimated snowfall. Dubois today could expect 3-4 inches of snow while Lander’s forecast is for 4-6 inches of snow. Further east Casper may expect 8-12 inches of snow.
Breaking News
-
Click here to see the Sutherlands flyer! Paid for by Sutherlands
-
The Lander Pioneer Museum’s annual Halloween Night at the Museum drew 851 folks over Friday and…
-
We offer our sincerest condolences to the families and friends of: Shawn M. Wilkinson; Rudy Paul…
-
November 15, 1973 - October 14, 2021 Shawn M. Wilkinson, 47, of Lander, Wyoming passed away after a…
-
Sep 9, 1964 - Oct 15, 2021 On October 15th, 2021 at 5:40pm, Rudy Paul Sanchez…
-
Dec 27, 1944 - Oct 12, 2021 Graveside services for William Charles Watt, Sr., 76, will…
-
Nine graduate students studying biodiversity at the University of Wyoming received nearly $200,000 in grants from…
-
The National Weather Service this morning reported overnight rainfall totals from the latest storm that moved…
-
The Shoshone National Forest today will release an Environmental Assessment for the Travel Management Planning process…
-
The Riverton City Council will consider what to do with a failing manhole at Smith Road…