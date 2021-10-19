Breaking News

Winter Storm Advisories posted for Lander Foothills today

October 19, 2021
There is a winter weather advisory out for most of today for the Lander Foothills. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

A winter weather advisory is now in effect for the Lander Foothills through 3 PM today. Below is an updated estimated snowfall. Dubois today could expect 3-4 inches of snow while Lander’s forecast is for 4-6 inches of snow. Further east Casper may expect 8-12 inches of snow.

