Dec 27, 1944 – Oct 12, 2021

Graveside services for William Charles Watt, Sr., 76, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 22, 2021 at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.

Mr. Watt passed away on October 12, 2021 at the SageWest Hospital in Riverton, WY.

He was born on December 27, 1944, son of William Watt and Lillian M. (Oldman) Chavez in Fort Washakie, Wyoming.

William attended school in Ethete, Wyoming, graduating from Lander High School. Mr. Watt then began a 25 ½ year career in the United States Air Force.

On November 4, 1967, he married Eleanor Jean Spoonhunter in Daly City, California. Due to the military, the couple lived in many different places including Spokane, Wa, Colorado Springs, CO, Honolulu, HI, Vandenberg Air Force Base in Lompoc, AC, Peru, IN, Berminhamin, Germany, Vietnam, Greenland and Saudi Arabia before moving back to the Wind River Reservation on May 1, 1994. William then began a 27-year career as a Social Security Representative.

William enjoyed fishing, playing his guitar in the Sand Creek Band, traveling and supporting his grandchildren in their sporting activities.

Survivors include his children, William C. Watt, JR., Donald A. Watt, Sr., Nicole A Wagon, Tamara T. Dixon and Marie L. Watt; 19 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; brothers, Joseph K. Chavez, Martine Chavez and Clarence Chavez; sisters, Arline Trosper and Myra Watt.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Watt; parents, William Watt and Lillian (Oldman) Chavez; son, Matthew Watt; brothers, Donald Chavez, Bruce Chavez, Dwayne Oldman, James Oldman, Isaac Chavez; sisters, Cathy Chavez, Iris Oldman, Vera Trosper and Ora Sixkiller; granddaughters, Millanik Watt, Jocelyn C. Watt, Jade Wagon; daughter-in-law, Michelle Goodluck-Watt.

