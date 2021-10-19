Shoshone Nat’l Forest Travel Management Planning Process Documents released today

The Shoshone National Forest today will release an Environmental Assessment for the Travel Management Planning process for motorized use. With the release of this assessment, and all associated documents, a 30-day public comment period begins.

Details of the Environmental Assessment and all maps are located on the Shoshone National Forest website at https://go.usa.gov/xMfQu. Comments on the Environmental Assessment should be submitted in writing via one of the following means:

· send an email to SM.FS.shonfcomment@usda.gov with “Shoshone NF Travel Management Planning Project” in the subject line or

· via regular mail to Mark Foster (Environmental Coordinator), Shoshone National Forest, 808 Meadow Lane Avenue, Cody, WY 82414

With the on-going health concerns related to large gatherings, the Shoshone National Forest will hold virtual public meetings during the first week of November. Additional information on how to attend those meetings will be forthcoming; the schedule will be as follows:

· Clarks Fork, Greybull, and Wapiti Ranger districts – November 2nd at 6:00 pm

· Wind River Ranger District – November 3rd at 6:00 pm

· Washakie Ranger District – November 4th at 6:00 pm