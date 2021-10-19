November 15, 1973 – October 14, 2021

Shawn M. Wilkinson, 47, of Lander, Wyoming passed away after a short illness on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

A Memorial Service in his honor will be held at the Lander Rural Fire Department Hall, located at 4580 Highway 287, North of Lander, (Milford) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 1:00 PM. A reception will be held immediately after the service at the same location. Guests are invited to stay for the reception and visit with the family and share some stories.

Shawn Michael Wilkinson was born in Lander on November 15, 1973. Shawn spent his life in Fremont County. He loved Wyoming with all the opportunities to backpack, fish, hike and hunt, which were his passion. His joy was sharing these adventures with his 2 children, Connor, 22 and Trinity, 14.

Shawn worked at Mr. D’s for many years as the produce manager. He found his career of choice a few years ago when he joined the Fremont County Sheriff’s Department as a Deputy Sheriff. He enjoyed his job and was respected and loved by all that worked with him. He will truly be missed.

Shawn is survived by his children, Connor Wilkinson of Laramie, Wyoming and Trinity Wilkinson of Lander; mother Judy Wilkinson of Lander; father Kent Wilkinson of Casper; brother Jeremy Wilkinson of Casper; grandmother, Mabel Applehans of Riverton; grandparents, Farrell and Marie Maw of Riverton and many many aunts, uncles and cousins.

