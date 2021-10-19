Sep 9, 1964 – Oct 15, 2021

On October 15th, 2021 at 5:40pm, Rudy Paul Sanchez peacefully left this world, surrounded by his family.

Rudy Paul Sanchez was born in Webb City, Missouri on September 9th, 1964 to Rudy and Louise Sanchez of Oronogo, Missouri.

He played many sports but his passion for basketball was evident. He impacted many thru the game over his lifetime. Rudy was called into the ministry at the young age of 17. He pioneered 3 ministries throughout his tenure. Those include Christian Center, Full Faith and Mountain Grace. He was loved by many, and his legacy will live on thru these works.

Rudy met his sweetheart, Kimberly Kay Olson at a church camp in Wyandotte, Oklahoma. They were married on August 31, 1985, in Bentonville, Arkansas. Life took them thru many adventures and brought them 9 children and 9 grandchildren.

He is survived by: his mom and dad, Rudy and Louise Sanchez of Joplin Mo, his siblings, Kelly and Steve Phillips of Bentonville, Arkansas, Cathy and Kenny Cox of Joplin, Missouri, Eddie and Missy Sanchez of Joplin, Missouri, his wife, Kim Sanchez of Dubois, Wy; His father in law, Terry Olson and his wife Laura of Bentonville, AR; his sister in law, Krista and Jason Clay of Cassville, MO; His 9 children, Melody and Jeremy Dorn of Bentonville, Arkansas; Marissa and Kato Anderson of Bentonville, AR; Rudy and Callie Sanchez of Bentonville, AR; Moriah and Andrew Evens of Dubois, WY; Ryan and Hailei Sanchez of Bentonville, AR; Reggie Sanchez of Bentonville, AR; Madison, Molly and Reese Sanchez of Dubois, WY His precious grandkids: Avigaile, Adam, Sophia, Aiden, Braxton, Grayson, Addison, Luka, and soon to be Baby Girl Evans And countless nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles that will all miss him.

He is preceded in death by: His Maternal Grandparents Paul and Hazel Berry; His Paternal Grandma: Sarah Monjes; His Mother in Law: Louise Olson