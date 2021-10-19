Manhole, Liquor Licenses and ambulance subsidy on Riverton Council Agenda

The Riverton City Council will consider what to do with a failing manhole at Smith Road and East Monroe at tonight’s regular meeting at City Hall. Bids have been received from two construction companies that were well over engineering estimates, so city staff two weeks ago was asked to develop other alternatives for either repairing the deteriorating manhole, replacing it, or putting in a new manhole at a different location. This item will be the first action item on tonight’s agenda for the 7 p.m.

Also up for consideration is the transfer of a liquor license to the new owner of the Sundowner Station, a second reading amending the city’s water meter ordinance that shifts the installation of new service meters from the city to the contractor or homeowner.

Consideration will also be given to an extension of The Starting Gate’s liquor license as remodeling work at the former VFW building on West Main has been delayed. The councilors, finally, are being asked to provide an subsidy to the county for ambulance services in Riverton and elsewhere.

The 7 p.m. meeting is televised on the city’s cable channel 191, and on the city’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

See the agenda below: