The National Weather Service this morning reported overnight rainfall totals from the latest storm that moved into the area Monday night.

Hudson has the most overnight moisture with 1.18 inches, Hunt Field Airport at Lander received 1.07 inches and the Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton received .51 inches. Lesser amounts fell in other locations. See all the overnight totals in the chart below.

The rainfall amounts will be updated as the rain and rain/and/or/snow continues to fall.