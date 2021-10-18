WGFD taking applications for Game Warden positions

Do you look good in red? The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is accepting applications from individuals who are interested in joining the ranks of the storied Wyoming game warden. Game and Fish is hiring for up to 10 warden positions in locations around the state. The deadline to apply is Nov. 18.

“The Wyoming game warden is a job unlike any other. The role combines law enforcement, wildlife management and public outreach,” said Rick King, chief game warden. “We’re looking for highly-qualified applicants with a passion for conserving Wyoming’s wildlife and serving those who live and recreate in the state.”

Applicants must have earned a bachelor’s degree — or will receive their degree by June 1, 2022 — in wildlife management, range management, biology, zoology, ichthyology or other closely-related field. Other bachelor’s degrees may be considered with at least 20 hours of wildlife-related coursework as evidenced on required transcripts.

The game warden recruitment process is tiered. Based on the submitted application and transcripts, eligible candidates may be selected for an online interview and psychological test. Those determined to continue in the process will be invited to a week-long in-person interview in Cheyenne, Jan. 31-Feb. 4, 2022. That interview includes a mandatory polygraph test, psychological evaluation, game warden knowledge exam, job suitability profile, and in-person interview with Game and Fish. Candidates must also agree to a background investigation. Full application process details, requirements and information are available on the Game and Fish website.

For more information on the application process or if you have questions, contact Wildlife Division Administration at (307) 777-4684 or e-mail WGF.wildlife@wyo.gov or visit https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Game-Warden-Process.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department, State of Wyoming is an EEO/ADA employer. As an EEO/ADA employer, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department actively supports the ADA and reasonably accommodates qualified applicants with disabilities