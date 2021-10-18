Aug 10, 1925 – Oct 13, 2021

Margaret “Maggie” Layton, 96, of Riverton passed away at her home on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Cremation has taken place and no services are scheduled.

Margaret Lois Hayen was born on August 10, 1925 along with her twin sister, Marge, to Edwin and Pauline (Young) Hayen in Marian, KS. The Hayen family moved to Missouri Valley in 1942, and Margaret attended Shoshoni High School.

After graduation, Maggie and her sisters, Edwina and Marge, moved to San Diego, California to join the war effort. They all went to work for Consolidated Aircraft, where Maggie and her twin sister Marge became “Rosie Riveters”.

Classic Rosie the Riverter Poster – Pixabay

Maggie returned to Missouri Valley after her time in San Diego. She married Donald Walter Layton and together they raised six children.

She was the co-founder of the Wind River Fly Wheelers and volunteered with the Friends of South Pass, the Riverton Museum, and the historical society.

Maggie enjoyed birds, reading and especially Wyoming history.

She is survived by her son, George Layton; daughters, Kathy Layton and Pam Norwood; nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Pauline Hayen; husband, Donald W. Layton; children, James Theodore “Ted” Layton, Robert Anthony Layton, and Peggy Jo Jevne; and her siblings, Robert, Edwina, Alice, and her twin, Marge.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.

