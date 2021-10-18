Lander Pet Connection Adoption Event coming Saturday

The Lander Pet Connection (LPC) is holding an adoption event at the Lander City Park from 1 pm to 2 pm on October 23 to honor its founder, Syd Miller. Miller established the Pet Connection as a way to help local pets and the animal rescue nonprofit has taken in more animals than ever before in the past four months.

“The history of this organization is very much tied to the Lander community playing an active role and to individuals stepping up to help animals,” said Marta Casey, Executive Director. “We want to honor Syd’s memory and help some of our current pets find forever homes.”

The event will have cookies and dog treats thanks to the Lander Bake Shop. Pets on leashes who are fully vaccinated are welcome to join and visit. Potential adopters can fill out applications beforehand to be pre-approved – adopters just need to have a veterinarian and personal references, and current pets must be spayed/neutered and up to date on vaccines. The Pet Connection will also take adoption application submissions on the 23rd in person.

Miller first started the “Dare to Care Animal League” and this later became the Lander Pet Connection. She taught dog obedience classes and became a certifier for Therapy Dogs, Inc. Her own dogs are recognized in the Wyoming Animal Hall of Fame for their service.

To support the animal rescue with its mission, donations can be made out to the Lander Pet Connection and sent to PO Box 854, Lander, WY 82520 or online at landerpets.org.



About the Lander Pet Connection

Established by Sydney Miller in 1996, the Lander Pet Connection serves the greater Fremont County area, reuniting lost pets with owners, rescuing wounded and abandoned animals, and finding innovative ways to support pets and people. As an independent nonprofit, LPC relies on the incredible support of the community to continue its mission. To learn more about the Lander Pet Connection, visit landerpets.org and follow LPC at facebook.com/LanderPetConnection and on Instagram: @landerpetconnection.