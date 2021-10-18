Johnny LeClair

Pixabay

March 5, 1923 – October 9, 2021

John LeClair of Mesa, AZ passed away October 9, 2021 at the age of 98. A Graveside Service will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Mount Hope Cemetery in Lander, Wyoming with Military Honors.

John was born at home on a cattle ranch near Burris, Wyoming to John L. and Ida Jackson Bradford LeClair.

John enlisted in the Army Air Corps on December 27, 1943 and served in World War II as a B-17 Tail Gunner. Based out of Italy, his crew was credited with 55 missions. He often said serving in the Military was his proudest achievement. In 2012 he appreciated being part of a WWII Honor Flight Program to Washington, DC.

John married Marjorie Hudspeth on November 24, 1946 and they celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary before Marjorie passed away in 2017.

While working on the family cattle ranch Johnny began his Square Dance Calling career in 1951 at Burris. He expanded to have local clubs in Riverton, Lander and Dubois. He would return from winter evening dances in Riverton and stop at Bull Lake to run his ling fishing lines. After moving to Riverton he began fulltime calling and traveling to festivals in surrounding states. He became a well-known national touring caller often traveling over 100,000 miles per year. His career extended over 40 years and he enjoyed the opportunity to call in 49 states (sorry Rhode Island you missed out); 7 Canadian Provinces, 3 Territories and 62 other countries. In 1971, John and Marjorie moved to Mesa, AZ to be the resident caller and teachers in 5 different RV Resorts, involving square and round dancing. During the next 15 years, John and Marjorie escorted 23 international square dance tours. In 1985 they led a golf tour, playing famous courses in Scotland and England.

In 1970, his leadership and calling talent led to his induction into the Square Dance Hall of Fame. Johnny was also selected in 1971 to be one of 11 national callers to form CALLERLAB and he became an original member of the Board of Governors. He was always an Ambassador for Square Dancing, but also a strong Ambassador for Riverton, Fremont County and the State of Wyoming wherever he traveled. These national honors and recognition were the result of Johnny and Marjorie working together as a team.

Johnny was a lifetime member of the Riverton Masonic Lodge and the Kalif Shriners (Sheridan), El Zaribah (Phoenix) and served as the President of the Shriners Legion of Honor. He was also a member of the Riverton Elks club.

Upon retirement from the square dance world he worked 20 years as an usher for the Phoenix Suns, Mercury and Diamondbacks and concerts from George Strait to Lady Gaga.

John was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Marjorie and brother, Stanley. He is survived by his two daughters, Bobbie (Ken) Potter and Donna (Dave Christensen) Keeler and grandchildren; Ron (Sarah), Sara and Heather and Greatgrandchildren; Jackson, Jake, Ella, Nora, DJ and Elliott; and his brother Wesley and sister-in-law Roberta Palmer and several nieces and nephews.

“I was just a simple country boy who was lucky enough to see most of the world”. Johnny LeClair August 2021

