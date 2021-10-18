Governor Orders Flags Be Flown at Half-Staff Through October 22 to Honor General Colin Powell

Governor Mark Gordon, pursuant to President Joe Biden’s Proclamation, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff statewide immediately in honor of the life and legacy of General Colin Powell. Flags should remain lowered until sunset on October 22, 2021.
The Presidential Proclamation follows:
DEATH OF GENERAL COLIN POWELL
– – – – – – –
BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
A PROCLAMATION
General Colin Powell was a patriot of unmatched honor and
dignity. The son of immigrants, born in New York City, raised in
Harlem and the South Bronx, a graduate of the City College of New
York, he rose to the highest ranks of the United States military
and to advise four Presidents. He believed in the promise of
America because he lived it. And he devoted much of his life to
making that promise a reality for so many others. He embodied the
highest ideals of both warrior and diplomat. He led with his
personal commitment to the democratic values that make our country
strong. He repeatedly broke racial barriers, blazing a trail for
others to follow, and was committed throughout his life to
investing in the next generation of leadership. Colin Powell was a
good man who I was proud to call my friend, and he will be
remembered in history as one of our great Americans.
As a mark of respect for General Powell and his life of service to
our Nation, I hereby order, by the authority vested in me as
President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of
the United States of America, that the flag of the United States
shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public
buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations,
and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District
of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories
and possessions until sunset on October 22, 2021. I also direct
that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of
time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices,
and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and
naval vessels and stations.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this
eighteenth day of October, in the year of our Lord
two thousand twenty-one, and of the Independence of the
United States of America the two hundred and forty-sixth.
JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.