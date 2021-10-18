Governor Orders Flags Be Flown at Half-Staff Through October 22 to Honor General Colin Powell

Governor Mark Gordon, pursuant to President Joe Biden’s Proclamation, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff statewide immediately in honor of the life and legacy of General Colin Powell. Flags should remain lowered until sunset on October 22, 2021.

The Presidential Proclamation follows:

DEATH OF GENERAL COLIN POWELL

– – – – – – –

BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

A PROCLAMATION



General Colin Powell was a patriot of unmatched honor and

dignity. The son of immigrants, born in New York City, raised in

Harlem and the South Bronx, a graduate of the City College of New

York, he rose to the highest ranks of the United States military

and to advise four Presidents. He believed in the promise of

America because he lived it. And he devoted much of his life to

making that promise a reality for so many others. He embodied the

highest ideals of both warrior and diplomat. He led with his

personal commitment to the democratic values that make our country

strong. He repeatedly broke racial barriers, blazing a trail for

others to follow, and was committed throughout his life to

investing in the next generation of leadership. Colin Powell was a

good man who I was proud to call my friend, and he will be

remembered in history as one of our great Americans.



As a mark of respect for General Powell and his life of service to

our Nation, I hereby order, by the authority vested in me as

President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of

the United States of America, that the flag of the United States

shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public

buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations,

and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District

of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories

and possessions until sunset on October 22, 2021. I also direct

that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of

time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices,

and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and

naval vessels and stations.



IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this

eighteenth day of October, in the year of our Lord

two thousand twenty-one, and of the Independence of the

United States of America the two hundred and forty-sixth.



JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.