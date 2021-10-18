Mar 3, 1929 – Oct 15, 2021

Doris Pearl Mazet, 92 of Riverton passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Wind River Rehabilitation in Riverton, Wyoming. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Davis Funeral Home chapel. Interment will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Mountain View Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tough Enough Cancer Fund in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 W. Main St., Riverton, Wy 82501.

Doris was born in Herndon, Kansas on her Grandpa Portschy’s farm, on March 3, 1929 to Walter Portschy and Ada (Robarchek) Portschy. They later moved to Culbertson, Nebraska, where they farmed with her Grandpa Albert Robarchek.

In 1940, the family moved to Shoshoni, Wyoming. Doris attended and graduated from Shoshoni High School. She stayed at home and helped her mother cook for the farm workers. Doris married George Mazet on February 23, 1952 and moved to the Mazet farm in the Riverton Valley where they lived until 1990, when they retired and moved to Riverton. On September 1, 1958, their only child Dennis was born.

Doris was a homemaker, farm and ranch wife and mother. She enjoyed cooking for her cowboys during the Spring and Fall gather on the ranch.

Doris is survived by her son Dennis Mazet of Riverton, Wy; brothers, Fritz Portschy of Riverton, WY, Clyde Portschy and wife, Sue of McCleary, WA; sister-in-law, Jackie Mazet of Riverton, WY and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Mazet, her parents, Walter and Ada Portschy, her in-law’s, Camille and Louise Mazet, sisters-in-law, Lorraine Herbst, Louise Gardner, Violet Mazet and Ruth Portschy, and brothers-in-law, Camille Mazet, Jr. and John Mazet.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.