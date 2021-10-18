Breaking News

Another winter storm to start the week

News
Article Updated: October 18, 2021
Comments Off on Another winter storm to start the week

Winter Storm Watches have been issued by the National Weather Service in Riverton for portions of central Wyoming from late tonight through late Tuesday evening. There’s still some variability with snow totals but accumulating snow will be likely across Natrona County and and at higher elevations.

Post navigation

Posted in: