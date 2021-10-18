Another winter storm to start the week

Winter Storm Watches have been issued by the National Weather Service in Riverton for portions of central Wyoming from late tonight through late Tuesday evening. There’s still some variability with snow totals but accumulating snow will be likely across Natrona County and and at higher elevations.
