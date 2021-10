Are you tired of snow already? The National Weather Service Station in Riverton said that though it will still remain cool today, a brief warmup is on the way this weekend, which will help to melt the snow from earlier in the week. Temperatures will be seasonal with abundant sunshine through the weekend.

Today’s highs will be in the mid-to-upper 40s for the Wind River and Bighorn Basins, with the low-40s at Dubois and Jeffrey City.