BLM Wind River/Bighorn Basin District to burn slash piles this fall and winter

The Bureau of Land Management Wind River/Bighorn Basin District tentatively plans to burn slash piles within the Lander, Cody, and Worland field office areas this fall and winter. These pile burns will reduce accumulated slash from previous mechanical thinning projects.

Pile burning is contingent upon fuel moistures and weather meeting appropriate treatment conditions on site. Smoke may be visible from surrounding areas during the pile burning and days following as slash material consumes.

These projects may be conducted from mid-October through April in the following locations:

Lander Field Office

Copper Mountain: Approximately 70 acres of piles will be targeted approximately 10 miles northeast of Shoshoni in the Copper Mountains.

Long Creek: Approximately 40 acres of piles will be targeted approximately 20 miles southeast of Riverton on Long Creek Mountain.

Worland Field Office

Sand Draw: Approximately 25 acres of piles will be treated 5 miles east of Ten Sleep over the course of one to three days. Smoke may be visible from Ten Sleep and the surrounding area as well as within Ten Sleep Canyon.

Cody Field Office

Beaver Creek: Approximately 150 acres of piles will be targeted 10 miles north of Shell on the west slope of the Bighorn Mountains.

Rattlesnake Mountain: Approximately 40 acres of piles will be targeted 11 miles northwest of Cody on Rattlesnake Mountain.

For more information, contact Rance Neighbors at 307-347-5100. For more information on prescribed fire and vegetation management on public lands, visit http://www.forestsandrangelands.gov/.