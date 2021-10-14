Wind River, Riverton have home football games Friday; All other locals on the road

This is the Week 7 schedule for Wyoming High School Football
Sources: Wind River Radio Network, Wyotoday.com, Wyopreps.com, Wyoming-Football.com
**Local High School Game
Week 7
Thursday, Oct. 14
Class 3A
Evanston at Star Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Pinedale at Lyman, 3:30 p.m.
Class 1A-9 Man
**Wyoming Indian at St. Stephens, 4 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 15
Class 4A
Cheyenne Central at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
Cheyenne East at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.
Laramie at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.
Natrona County at Thunder Basin, 7 p.m.
Sheridan at Campbell County, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Powell at Jackson, 5 p.m.
Buffalo at Douglas, 6 p.m.
**Lander Valley at Rawlins, 6 p.m. KFCW, 93.1 & video Livestream at KFCW Facebook and Wyotoday YouTube
Cody at Green River, 6:30 p.m.
**Worland at Riverton, 7 p.m. KTAK, 93.9, & video livestream at Wyotoday.com and Wyotoday YouTube
Class 2A
**Thermopolis at Mountain View, 3 p.m., KDNO, 101.7 & video livestream at KDNO Facebook and Wyotoday You Tube
Cokeville at Big Piney, 4 p.m.
Kemmerer at Lovell, 6 p.m.
Newcastle at Burns, 6 p.m.
Torrington at Wheatland, 7 p.m.
Upton-Sundance at Glenrock, 7 p.m.
Class 1A-9 Man
**Shoshoni at Greybull, 5 p.m.
**Rocky Mountain at Wind River, 6 p.m.
Saratoga at Wright, 6 p.m.
Southeast at Lusk, 6 p.m.
Lingle-Ft. Laramie at Pine Bluffs, 7 p.m.
Class 1A-6 Man
Kaycee at Midwest, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Class 2A
Big Horn at Tongue River, 6 p.m.
Class 1A-9 Man
Riverside at Moorcroft, 2 p.m.
Class 1A-6 Man
H.E.M. vs. Hulett, noon (at Midwest)
Burlington at Guernsey-Sunrise, 1 p.m.
Farson-Eden at Meeteetse, 2 p.m.
**Dubois at Encampment, 3 p.m.
Non-Varsity Opponent
Little Snake River at Natrona Soph., 10 a.m.