Wind River, Riverton have home football games Friday; All other locals on the road

This is the Week 7 schedule for Wyoming High School Football

Sources: Wind River Radio Network, Wyotoday.com, Wyopreps.com, Wyoming-Football.com

**Local High School Game

Week 7

Thursday, Oct. 14

Class 3A

Evanston at Star Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Pinedale at Lyman, 3:30 p.m.

Class 1A-9 Man

**Wyoming Indian at St. Stephens, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15

Class 4A

Cheyenne Central at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

Cheyenne East at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.

Laramie at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

Natrona County at Thunder Basin, 7 p.m.

Sheridan at Campbell County, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Powell at Jackson, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at Douglas, 6 p.m.

**Lander Valley at Rawlins, 6 p.m. KFCW, 93.1 & video Livestream at KFCW Facebook and Wyotoday YouTube

Cody at Green River, 6:30 p.m.

**Worland at Riverton, 7 p.m. KTAK, 93.9, & video livestream at Wyotoday.com and Wyotoday YouTube

Class 2A

**Thermopolis at Mountain View, 3 p.m., KDNO, 101.7 & video livestream at KDNO Facebook and Wyotoday You Tube

Cokeville at Big Piney, 4 p.m.

Kemmerer at Lovell, 6 p.m.

Newcastle at Burns, 6 p.m.

Torrington at Wheatland, 7 p.m.

Upton-Sundance at Glenrock, 7 p.m.

Class 1A-9 Man

**Shoshoni at Greybull, 5 p.m.

**Rocky Mountain at Wind River, 6 p.m.

Saratoga at Wright, 6 p.m.

Southeast at Lusk, 6 p.m.

Lingle-Ft. Laramie at Pine Bluffs, 7 p.m.

Class 1A-6 Man

Kaycee at Midwest, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Class 2A

Big Horn at Tongue River, 6 p.m.

Class 1A-9 Man

Riverside at Moorcroft, 2 p.m.

Class 1A-6 Man

H.E.M. vs. Hulett, noon (at Midwest)

Burlington at Guernsey-Sunrise, 1 p.m.

Farson-Eden at Meeteetse, 2 p.m.

**Dubois at Encampment, 3 p.m.

Non-Varsity Opponent

Little Snake River at Natrona Soph., 10 a.m.