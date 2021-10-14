Spooky Walking Tour set Saturday in Riverton

The Riverton Museum always love to host this spooky Wind River Visitors Council Adventure Trek on Saturay, October 16 at 5:30pm.

If you didn’t get enough Riverton ghost stories at the Discovery Speaker Series event, make sure to sign up for this Haunted Downtown Walking Trek! In this Wind River Visitors Council Adventure Trek, local educator and collector of ghost stories, Alma Law, will guide us around downtown Riverton and show us where some of his favorite ghost stories occurred. After the walk, we’ll return to the museum and enjoy cookies and hot cocoa!

This event starts at 5:30 PM. It is one of our most popular, and spots are limited, so get your name on the list soon! Cost is $10 per person.