Breaking News

Riverton Museum’s Annual Pumpkin Trail is Saturday

News
Article Updated: October 14, 2021
Comments Off on Riverton Museum’s Annual Pumpkin Trail is Saturday
Jack-o-lanterns Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay

The second annual Riverton Museum Pumpkin Trail is on tap this Saturday, Oct. 16th, from 5 to 8 p.m. It’s Free but with a donation, visitors may enjoy hot chocolate and popcorn. The pumpkins will be lit at dusk.

Post navigation

Posted in: