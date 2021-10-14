Mediated meeting set on location of Sinks’ Via Ferrata

Wyoming State Parks is hosting a mediated small-group stakeholder meeting on Monday, October 18, at 1 p.m. to discuss potential route locations for the Via Ferrata project at Sinks Canyon State Park.

Members of the public are invited to watch and listen to the meeting using this link.

“From the public feedback we have received thus far, the location of the Via Ferrata is a concern for some people. Our goal for this meeting is to bring together people representing different perspectives to have a deeper discussion on that topic and achieve a resolution.” Kyle Bernis, State Parks District Manager.

After an initial location is tentatively agreed upon at this or a future meeting, Wyoming State Parks will again reach out to the public for input and solicit comments from individuals and other interest groups. When a final route is determined, Wyoming State Parks would consult tribal governments and any other necessary federal or state agencies.

Wyoming State Parks has been committed to public engagement and transparency throughout the Sinks Canyon Master Plan process and will continue to do so moving forward with the projects approved during that process.

To learn more about the Sinks Canyon Master Plan and the Via Ferrata, please visit https://wyoparks.wyo.gov/index.php/sinks-canyon-master-plan.