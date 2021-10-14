“Halloween Night at the Museum” Friday & Saturday



The Pioneer Museum in Lander will host their annual Halloween Night at the Museum again this year on October 15 & 16 from 6-9pm as part of the Bailey Tire/Pit Stop Children’s Exploration Series.



The evening is filled with frighteningly cool decoration, spooky stories, crafts, hay rides, hot coco, treats and a campfire for roasting.



Costumes are encouraged, children of all ages are welcome.



Cost is $4.00 per person