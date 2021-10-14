“Halloween Night at the Museum” Friday & Saturday

The Pioneer Museum in Lander will host their annual Halloween Night at the Museum again this year on October 15 & 16 from 6-9pm as part of the Bailey Tire/Pit Stop Children’s Exploration Series.
The evening is filled with frighteningly cool decoration, spooky stories, crafts, hay rides, hot coco, treats and a campfire for roasting.
Costumes are encouraged, children of all ages are welcome.
Cost is $4.00 per person
