Breaking News

“Halloween Night at the Museum” Friday & Saturday

News
Article Updated: October 14, 2021
Comments Off on “Halloween Night at the Museum” Friday & Saturday
Halloween Night at the Lander Pioneer Museum. LPM Photo


The Pioneer Museum in Lander will host their annual Halloween Night at the Museum again this year on October 15 & 16 from 6-9pm as part of the Bailey Tire/Pit Stop Children’s Exploration Series.

The evening is filled with frighteningly cool decoration, spooky stories, crafts, hay rides, hot coco, treats and a campfire for roasting.

Costumes are encouraged, children of all ages are welcome.

Cost is $4.00 per person

Post navigation

Posted in: