Fifty-Five percent of local Jail inmates waiting for hearings in District Court

Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee told the county commissioners this week that the current population of the detention center is 196 inmates in custody, including 188 in house with four out of county, one in home detention and one at the Wyoming State Hospital.

Of those incarcerated, 61 inmates have been sentenced in court but 106 prisoners are awaiting a court date. Most of those, 55 percent are awaiting appearances in Ninth District Court, 29 percent in Riverton Circuit Court, 12 percent in Lander Circuit Court, two percent from Lander Municipal Court and one per cent from Riverton Municipal Court.

Lee said of the inmates housed in Lander, 19 of them are currently quarantined with Covid-19 symptoms. They are all males.

He said the FCSO has job openings for one cook, four deputy sheriffs and one nurse. A conditional offer has been extended for the cook and one deputy.