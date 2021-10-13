Winter Conditions Close Eastern Part of Wyoming

Screenshot from https://map.wyoroad.info/wtimap/index.html

Lingering effects remain across the Cowboy State after recent winter conditions forced road closures to restrict travel for nearly half of Wyoming. Road Closures cover the eastern part of the state including areas in Casper, Laramie, Douglas, and Gillette. The estimated time of reopening is unknown. As road conditions change, road information can be found at wyoroad.info or by downloading the 511 app.