Meet Craig Johnson @ the Riverton Branch Library ﻿

Join us Sunday October 24th, at Noon as we welcome Author Craig Johnson for a Meet & Greet and book signing!

Craig Johnson is the New York Times bestselling author of the Longmire mysteries, the basis for the hit Netflix original series Longmire. He is the recipient of the Western Writers of America Spur Award for fiction, the Mountains and Plains Booksellers Award for fiction, the Nouvel Observateur Prix du Roman Noir, and the Prix SNCF du Polar. His novella Spirit of Steamboat was the first One Book Wyoming selection.

When: Sunday Oct. 24th @ 12pm

Where: Riverton Branch Library Community Room

Who: Open to All

