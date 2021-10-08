Tigers, Wranglers gather wins on Friday

Lander Valley and Shoshoni jumped out to early leads

It was a stormy night for high school football around the region. Fortunately, the rain held off until just before the final seconds ran off the clock in Lander in Fremont County’s biggest matchup of the night. The Lander Valley Tigers jumped out to a 17-0 lead over Riverton and only allowed one score by the Wolverines in the second half to win 17-7. It was Lander Valley’s fourth consecutive win over Riverton.

At Shoshoni, the Wranglers scored 40 points in the first quarter and then eased up to cruise over Wyoming Indian 67 to 0. The Thermopolis Bobcats held ranked Lyman to only 14 points, but fell as they only scored 6 themselves. Worland was outscored at Buffalo and the Warriors dropped a 40 to 23 decision to the Bison.

Thursday afternoon, Wind River ran over St. Stephens 76-8.

Just as the final seconds were coming off the clock, the rain came down in buckets at the Lander Valley and Riverton game Friday night. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

Here are all the Week 6 scores (courtesy Wind River Radio Network, Wyotoday.com and Wyopreps.com

Friday, Oct. 8 (**denotes local team)

Class 4A

Rock Springs 65, Cheyenne South 0

Cheyenne East 33, Cheyenne Central 27

Thunder Basin 55, Laramie 22

Sheridan 42, Kelly Walsh 0

Natrona County 35, Campbell County 2

Class 3A

Cody 22, Star Valley 3

Jackson 42, Evanston 7

Powell 48, Green River 0

**Lander Valley 17, Riverton 7

**Buffalo 40, Worland 23

Douglas 1, Rawlins 0 – game canceled; per WHSAA rules, the game becomes a forfeit

Class 2A

Cokeville 30, Kemmerer 0

Big Piney 27, Mountain View 7

**Lyman 14, Thermopolis 6

Lovell 49, Pinedale 12

Wheatland 20, Tongue River 14

Upton-Sundance 21, Burns 12

Big Horn 26, Glenrock 0

Torrington 35, Newcastle 22

Class 1A-9 Man

**Shoshoni 67, Wyoming Indian 0

Pine Bluffs 48, Wright 6

Rocky Mountain 21, Lusk 14

Lingle-Ft. Laramie 53, Moorcroft 16

Southeast 48, Saratoga 16

Riverside 14, Greybull 12 – OT

Class 1A-6 Man

Guernsey-Sunrise 42, Kaycee 35

Saturday, Oct. 9

Class 1A-6 Man

Midwest at Hulett, 1 p.m.

Meeteetse at Little Snake River, 2 p.m.

Encampment at H.E.M., 2 p.m.

**Farson-Eden at Dubois, 2 p.m.

Open Date = Burlington