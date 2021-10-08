Saturday snowfall expcted above 8500 feet

Heading to the high country this weekend? It will be wet through Saturday evening with accumulating mountain snow. Backcountry mountain roads will be muddy as widespread 2-4 inch snowfall totals are expected above elevations of 8500-9000 ft. according to the National Weather Service Station in Riverton.
Breaking News
-
Join us Sunday October 24th, at Noon as we welcome Author Craig Johnson for a Meet…
-
Lander Valley and Shoshoni jumped out to early leads It was a stormy night for high…
-
Heading to the high country this weekend? It will be wet through Saturday evening with accumulating…
-
The Wyoming Cowgirls won in comeback, thrilling fashion Thursday night at San Jose State to capture…
-
State residents are reminded that it's illegal to remove gravel, rocks and other items from state-owned…
-
Barbara J. Larremore Wilkinson passed away peacefully at Westward Heights in Lander, Wyoming on October 10th,…
-
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue today, moving from southwest to northeast. Snow is expected to…
-
A thorough review of the history of sage grouse hunting and populations across the Intermountain West…
-
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law Arrests/Citations…
-
We offer our sincerest condolences to the families and friends of: Bob Esser; Rebecca “Becky” Sue…