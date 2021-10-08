Breaking News

Saturday snowfall expcted above 8500 feet

Article Updated: October 8, 2021
Heading to the high country this weekend? It will be wet through Saturday evening with accumulating mountain snow. Backcountry mountain roads will be muddy as widespread 2-4 inch snowfall totals are expected above elevations of 8500-9000 ft. according to the National Weather Service Station in Riverton.

