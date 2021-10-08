Friday weather cooler, snow in the mountains, showers in the valleys

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue today, moving from southwest to northeast. Snow is expected to accumulate in the mountains. Rainy conditions continue on Saturday, with a drier Sunday. A more impactful storm is possible early next week, according to the National Weather Service Station in Riverton. Today’s high temperatures for the Bighorn and Wind River Basins will be in the mid-to-upper 60s with the mid-50s at Dubois