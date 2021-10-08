Barbara J. Larremore Wilkinson passed away peacefully at Westward Heights in Lander, Wyoming on October 10th, 2021.

She was 86 years old.

She was born on August 22, 1935, in Lander to Thomas Robert Larremore and Doris Hudson Larremore.

Barbara Jean graduated from Fremont County Vocational High School in 1953.

She had 5 children and spent most of her adult life in Lander in various positions.

Barbara is survived by son Brad, daughter Julia, and son Jason.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Leona, brother Robert, daughter Bethany, and son Bart.

A private family service will be conducted at a later date.

