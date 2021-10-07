July 6, 1953 – September 27, 2021

Stephen Rae “Surf” Thompson, a lifelong resident of Fort Washakie, Wyoming, passed away unexpectedly on September 27, 2021 in Casper, Wyoming at the age of 68

Steve was born on July 6, 1953 in Fort Washakie, Wyoming to Western “Red” Thayer and Violet Louise Hereford. He graduated from Lander Valley High School in 1971 and went on the serve honorably in the United States Marine Corps.

As a young man, Steve loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and spent much time camping and hiking in the Wind River Range. He played the guitar and enjoyed being around family whenever the occasion arose. Later in life, he was a big sports fan and loved watching basketball. He was always surrounded by his many dogs throughout his life.

Steve is survived by one son, Delano Miller (Ogden, Utah) and one daughter, Patricia Kelly and husband Shawn (Dubois, Wyoming); two brothers, Monte Thayer and wife Andrea (Rawlins, Wyoming) and Travis Thayer and companion Lisa (Ethete, Wyoming); special cousin Vernon “Pee Wee” Rooks and companion Lisa (Fort Washakie, Wyoming) as well as several extended family members.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Patricia Louise Thompson.

