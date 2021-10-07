Spooky Stories by the Lander Library

The Lander Library is excited to present “Lander Lingerer” a four part story created and read by Fremont County writer, Alma Law. The “Lander Lingerer” is based on real accounts of a ghost sighting on Lander’s Main Street. With each part of the story being less than five minutes long, the librarians have their fingers crossed everyone will have a chance to listen in. The “Lander Lingerer” will be released each Friday in October. Check the libraries FB page (Fremont County Library System-Lander) for the link, or find them on SoundCloud. (Lander Library). The first part is out now!