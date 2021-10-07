Rifle taken from pickup; Bloodied man refuses help; Man claims back account cleaned out

From law enforcement reports received Thursday

Riverton Police Department

Seven abandoned vehicles around town were reported and tickets made by the RPD.

Two separate sexual assaults are under investigation. One occurred on Wednesday and the other this past Saturday.

A resident on East Park reported that their vehicle was broken into overnight by someone smashing out the rear back window. An alarm sounded and the suspect fled without taking anything.

A report is pending on an alleged weapon offense and assault on Evelyn Circle in Riverton that was reported at 1:57 p.m.

A man sitting outside of a business in the 700 block of North Federal who was reportedly covered in blood was uncooperative with officers and no action was taken.

A resident on Aspen Drive reported at 5:35 p.m. that a rifle was taken from their parked 1990s model Chevrolet pickup sometime during the day.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

A resident on Burma Road reported that a woman had taken his bank information the then cleaned out his account of all of his money. The incident is under investigation.

A motel in Dubois complained that a large semi-truck parked across the street was very loud and disturbing guests there around 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

There were two fire calls reported, one at 5:43 p.m. to a structure fire on YellowCalf Road near Ethete and the other at 11:38 p.m. for a vehicle crash in the 1300 block of Blue Sky Highway.

Lander Police Department

One arrest on a warrant was reported by the LPD. It was a quiet 24 hours in the Apple Valley.