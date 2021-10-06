Warrant and Meth arrest; Alcohol-related arrests

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law

Arrests/Citations 10-5-21 to 10-6-21

Sydney Willow, 39, Riverton Arrested at 1:36 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Sunset Drive on a Natrona County Warrant and for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

A 45-year-old man was cited for Urinating in Public at 2:59 p.m. in the 500 block of North Federal Boulevard

Preston Lee, 25, Riverton, Arrested at 4:06 p.m. in the 600 block of North Federal Boulevard for Public Intoxication

Rina Sittingeagle, 42, Riverton, was arrested at 5:26 p.m. in the 500 block of East Pershing for Public Intoxication and Disturbing the Peace