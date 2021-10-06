Thefts from vehicles investigated; Sex Assault reported; Employee Assaulted in Lander

From area law enforcement reports received Wednesday

The Riverton Police Department Reported there were two vehicle break-ins in the Mote Hall parking lot at Central Wyoming College overnight Monday. In the first report, hunting knives and tools were taken from a Ford F-350 pickup and a window was broken out of a Ford F-250 pickup but nothing appeared missing. The thefts are under investigation.

A tobacco problem was reported at Riverton Middle School and a ticket was created per the School Resource Officer’s request.

A deer versus bus collision was reported after the fact at 1:28 p.m. at the RPD. The incident reportedly took place in the 4200 block of Riverview Road earlier in the day.

A sexual assault in the Riverton area was reported at 1:53 p.m. Tuesday.

Wells Fargo Bank reported a driver struck the side of a drive-through lane at 4:48 p.m. at 616 North Federal Boulevard. The driver left the area and the bank wanted a report made.

Police were called out at 3:54 a.m. Wednesday morning for an individual knocking on a door on Redwood Drive. The subject was contacted and moved along.

The Lander Police received a report at 9:48 a.m. Tuesday that juveniles were pulling trash out of a dumpster and throwing it on the grounds of Lander Middle School on Jefferson Street. Police will follow-up.

A woman told police she had lent her drivers license to another individual in May of 2020 and is now receiving notices of fines in the amount of $500 tagged her name. Police gave the reporting party some options for follow-up.

A employee at Taco Johns at 870 Main Street allegedly assaulted another employee at 1:45 p.m. and vandalized the restaurant and left the business. The suspect is known and police will follow-up.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said the Wyoming Department of Family Services had reported an assault at 2:37 p.m. The incident is under investigation.

An orange big-wheel bicycle was reported stolen from an address on Snowberry Lane near Riverton. The bike had been parked outside of a residence.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is reporting the number of fatalities on the state’s roadways today is 86.