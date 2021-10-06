Monoclonal Antibody Therapy now available at SageWest Health Care

SageWest Health Care announced that it is offering REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab), monoclonal antibody therapy, for treatment of non-hospitalized patients with a mild or moderate case of COVID-19. Certain patients may also qualify for casirivimab and imdevimab after exposure to a COVID-19 patient based on their risk profile. Developed by pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly/ Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the drug first received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)



Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful viruses. They are specifically designed to help block the SARS–CoV–2 virus and prevent the virus from further infecting healthy cells. Administered intravenously, this innovative treatment is designed to help lessen the severity of COVID-19 in individuals who are COVID-19-positive and are at risk for developing a severe form of the disease.

“SageWest Health Care is proud to offer this treatment locally for qualifying patients, and our team has seen promising results in our initial patients,” said Laurie Marcum, chief nursing officer at SageWest Health Care. “Offering this treatment locally is an important step forward in helping prevent the most at-risk patients from being hospitalized due to COVID-19.”

Patients must meet specific clinical criteria, including having a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 that is mild or moderate; having underlying health conditions or > 65 years of age; and being stable enough not to require hospitalization. This therapy requires an order from the patient’s provider.

To find a primary care provider visit the find a doctor tab at SageWestHealthCare.com. For more information about monoclonal antibody treatment now available at SageWest Health Care, click here SageWest COVID-19.