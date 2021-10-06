Michael Harold Ruby was born April 24, 1948 to Willis Grant Ruby and Ramona Glee Hanna in Stapleton Nebraska. Growing up Mike spent his time helping local ranchers brand, ship, and day work. Upon graduation, he moved with his dad to Lander to work for Tom and Betty Morrison.

He pursued his college degree by attending Chadron State, Casper College, the University of Wyoming and finally earned his doctorate of veterinary medicine from Washington State University in 1974. He was married to Kathy in 1971 and had 3 children, Brenda, Chris, and Mike. He opened his practice in Lander Wyoming in 1975 and continued practicing throughout Fremont County up until recently.

He enjoyed being part of the Lander Old Timers Rodeo Association, he served as president and was an integral part of the construction of the indoor arena. Ranching was always his focus from the very beginning, and he partnered with his father to buy land on South Pass and then bought his own farm in Kinnear in 1982. Since that point he has worked incessantly to acquire more land and cattle. Extra jobs included racetrack vet, college professor, and horse shoer. He thoroughly enjoyed socializing with friends and attending rodeos where all his family members competed.

As of late, his 9 grandkids were the highlight of his life and he tried to make every event. Other hobbies and interests included pack trips, fishing, hunting, and farm auctions. His closest partner as of late was his dog Molly. Mike was a friend to many, always willing to work hard, lend a hand, and have a good time.

Memorials may be mailed directly to: Help for Health Hospice, 1240 College View Drive, Riverton, WY 82501

Please sign the on-line guestbook: hudsonsfh.com