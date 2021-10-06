Covid death toll continued to rise this week locally

Five more Fremont County local Residents have died as the result of COVID-19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health Tuesday afternoon. They are:

An older adult woman died in September. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness and,

An older adult man died in September. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness

An older adult Washakie County man died in September. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Washakie County woman died within the last week. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness, and,

An older adult Hot Springs County man died in September. He was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

There have now been 112 Fremont County deaths attributed to the virus. Hot Springs County now reports eight deaths and Washakie County’s toll is up to 29 deaths. The Wyoming Department of Health does not list COVID-19 as the primary or contributing factor to a death unless it is listed on a death certificate.

As of yesterday afternoon there were 221 active confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Fremont County, 95 active cases in Washakie County, and, in Hot Springs County, 21 cases. According to the Wyoming Hospital Association, there are now five COVID-19 patients at SageWest Lander Health Care, four at SageWest Riverton and Three at Banner Health’s Worland Hospital.