Cheney proposed bipartisan resolution to establish a “National Warrior Call Day”

Columnist Quin Hillyer published a piece in The Washington Examiner this afternoon highlighting Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Virginia Congresswoman Elaine Luria’s (D-VA) bipartisan resolution to establish National Warrior Call Day – a day to call and connect with warriors who have given so much in service to our country.

The Washington Examiner: Here’s A Good Call To Arms To Stop Veteran Suicides

By Quin Hillyer – October 5, 2021

Kudos are due to seven former secretaries of Veterans Affairs, as well as U.S. Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Elaine Luria of Virginia, who are pushing to help prevent suicides among past and present members of the U.S. armed forces.



The seven secretaries released a letter today endorsing a legislative effort led by Cheney, a Republican, and Luria, a Democrat, to establish Nov. 21, 2021, as the first annual “National Warrior Call Day.” The resolution , also introduced as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, “encourages all Americans, especially members of the Armed Forces serving on active duty and veterans, to call up a warrior, have an honest conversation, and connect them with support, understanding that making a warrior call could save a life.”



This plan for a Warrior Call Day should be an easy call. Whether as part of the national defense act or as stand-alone legislation, Congress ought to ensure it passes — at zero cost to the Treasury, by the way — as a valuable public service for those who gave such service to the country.

