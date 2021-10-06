Backpack, Outdoor Gear maker coming to Riverton, gets 1/2 Cent tax grant

The Riverton City Council Tuesday took the first step in providing a half-cent economic development tax grant of $80,000 to an internationally known backpack manufacturer coming to town. Kifaru Holdings, Inc., has purchased the former Linton’s building on Sunset and is moving to Riverton. The council action allows city staff to begin developing a funding agreement with Kifaru The company is, an internationally known outdoor hunting backpack and accessory manufacturer currently located in Colorado. Kifaru, in the Swahili language means Rhinoceros, the logo of the company.

Rather than be a warehouse for various types of water meters used in Riverton, the city council Tuesday night approved on first reading an ordinance that shifts the purchase of new water meters from the city to new home or business owners. The water meters will have to be compliant with current city codes. The action, according to city officials, resolves a problem of having to warehouse meters and it helps stabilize water and wastewater enterprise funds.