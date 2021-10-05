Vehicle stolen this morning; Shoplifting; Domestic Violence arrest

From area law enforcement reports received this week:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported the theft of a 2008 silver Ford Explorer with Oregon license plates from the parking lot at the Shoshone Rose Casino north of Lander Tuesday morning. The call came in at 6:13 a.m. The suspects were identified as two females, both around 5’8″ tall, weighing around 130 pounds, one blonde and the other brunette. Both were Caucasian and both estimated to be in their mid-20s.

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after crashing her brown Ford pickup into a ditch on Dutch Ed Lane near Lander at 9:54 p.m. Monday night.

A semi-truck was reported to be on its top on the Sand Draw Road at milepost 24. The Wyoming Highway Patrol responded at 8:14 p.m.

Two patients were transported to the Lander SageWest Health Care Hospital after the vehicle was involved in a crash with a deer on Highway 789, milepost 83. The wreck was reported at 7:33 p.m.

The Riverton Police Department reported that charges are pending in a Shoplifting case from the 619 block of North Federal at 1:01 p.m. Monday in which a dog harness and a propane torch were stolen.

A resident in the 700 block of West Pershing calling police to report a stolen vehicle. When on the phone with the dispatch center, the vehicle was driven into the driveway by the owner’s juvenile daughter, who did not have a drivers license. The 16-year-old teen was cited for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

The Lander Police Department reported one incidence of Domestic Violence in which a 29-year-old male identified as Antonio Allen was arrested. The incident was reported at 5:56 p.m. at an address on Wood Street. The dispatcher reported hearing screaming and glass breaking during the call.