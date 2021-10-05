Three alcohol-related arrests including one DUI

All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Arrests/Citations from 10/4/21 to 10/5/21

A 16-year-old female was cited for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle at 3:50 p.m. in the 700 block of West Pershing

Robert Willow, 41, Ethete, Arrested for Public Intoxication at 5:41 p.m. at North 7th Street East and East Jackson

Joseph Perl McCain, 51, Riverton Arrested at 10:20 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Federal for Driving While Under the Influence

Darrah Perez, 41, Riverton, and Byron Goodvoiceelk, 32, Riverton, both Arrested for Public Intoxication and Disturbing the Peace at 11:08 p.m. in the 300 block of East Fremont.

Arrests/Citations from 10/1/21 to 10/4/21

Troy Gothard, 44, Riverton, Arrested on a Fremont County warrant at 11:40 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Main

Jaime Mena, 45, Riverton, Arrested for Public Intoxication at 10:10 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Spire Drive

Traye Hayes, 28, Riverton, Arrested on a Probation Violation at 11:18 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Main

Anthony Armajo, 27, Riverton, Arrested on a Fremont County Warrant at 1:49 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Fremont

Donnie Ganadonegro, 44, Fort Washakie, Arrested for Public Intoxication in the 600 block of North Federal at 10:15 a.m.

Brian Stafford, 45, Lake Station, IN, Arrested for Peace Disturbance at 6:22 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Federal

Lloyd Bissonette, 31, Riverton, Arrested on a Fremont County warrant and for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana at 9:35 p.m. in the 1000 block of East Monroe

Alyssa Kilcrease, 20, Riverton, Arrested for Minor In Possession at 10:43 a.m. Sunday on North 12th East

Cory SunRhodes, 34, Fort Washakie, Arrested at 3:40 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North 7th East for Public Intoxication

Aleeah Crispin, 47, Ethete, Arrested at 8:45 p.m. Sunday outside of Walmart for Public Intoxication and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Thomas Ward, 28, Riverton, Arrested for Driving While Under the Influence at 1:19 a.m. Monday on the Bikepath near Riverview Road.

Arrests/Citations from 9/30/21 to 10/1/21

Lee Eagle, 25, Riverton, arrested on a Fremont County warrant at 8:58 a.m. in the 400 block of West Adams Avenue

Donnie Ganadonegro, 44, Fort Washakie was arrested for Public intoxication at 2:09 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Federal Boulevard

Aaron burke, 37, Gillette, Arrested on a Fremont County warrant at 3:37 p.m. in the 400 block of West Adams Avenue

Dawn Nephi, 40, Riverton, Arrested for Public Intoxication and for an Open Container at 7:03 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Main

Blake Armajo, 32, Riverton arrested at 2:45 a.m. Friday on Woodridge Drive for Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest