May 27, 1946 – August 28, 2021

Linda Fern Galvin passed away at her home on August 28, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones.

Linda Fern Brown was born on May 27, 1946 to Harry and Fern Brown in McCook Nebraska. She grew up in Otis, Colorado and graduated from Otis high school in 1964. After graduation, she moved to the Denver area and worked for Mountain Bell as a switchboard operator.

In 1968 Linda married Paul K. Hulkovich Jr., and they had 4 children; Paul, Jeff, Tanya and Amanda. She worked mostly in the restaurant industry in the Akron/Otis area. In 2001 she moved to Greeley, Colorado, where she met and married James Galvin. Jim and Linda owned and operated their own trucking business and loved travelling cross country with their cocker spaniel, Mitzy. Anyone who had the pleasure of meeting Linda, learned very quickly that her grandkids were her pride and joy. You could bet 100% that she was always in the stands at their sporting events and was their #1 fan. Even after they moved to Wyoming, she would drive 6 hours rain or shine to watch them. Linda wanted everyone to know how much she loved and supported all of them. She would buy every t-shirt, hoodie and buttons that she possibly could. Some of her favorite things to do were crafting, puzzles, family game nights, movies and especially her sleep overs with all five grandkids. She was an avid collector of clocks and dreamsicles, and they were impressive. Linda had a very green thumb, and could grow amazing plants, flowers and vegetables. Anyone who met Linda, instantly loved her and her shenanigans. She wasn’t just a mom to her own children, she was also a mom to many other others over the years. She was known for opening her home to someone in need or cooking a hot meal and listening.

After their retirement, Jim and Linda moved to Lander, WY to be closer to her kids and grandkids. Even in her later years, she continued to help others in any way she could. Linda had many close friends and relationships over the years. But one relationship stood out, and that was with her niece, Debbie Spear. They were extremely close and always had fun when they spent time together. She loved her long phone calls with Debbie. Linda loved Debbie and her family very much.

Linda is survived by her children Jeff and Maria Hulkovich and Mandi and Brad DeSelms all of Lander, WY, her grandchildren Josh and Josie Hulkovich and Trent Hulkovich of Riverton, WY, Samantha and Jaysen Hayes of Lander, WY and Amy and Anthony Hautula of Ft. Hood, Texas, her great grandchildren: Eleanore, Henry, Audrey, Adalynn, Alivia, Harper, Damien, Jackson and Watson, her brother Dave Brown of Akron, Colorado and her brother n law Jim Clodfelder of Brush, Colorado. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Fern Brown, her daughter Tanya Hulkovich and son Paul Hulkovich, grandson Cole DeSelms, her brother Jim Brown and sisters Mary Hulkovich and Janet Clodfelder.

A celebration of life is being planned for next spring in Akron, Colorado.