“Halloween Night at the Museum” is coming October 15th and 16th in Lander

Big and little monsters (and vampires, and ghosts and mummies) are invited to a fun, slightly spooky “Halloween Night at the Museum” at the Pioneer Museum in Lander. Past year’s events have been huge hits, with hundreds of kids and adults going through the museum.

This year, all of the events will be outside on the grounds of the Museum of the American West or in the Livery Stable.

New eerie Wyoming themed stories and candy treats will be on the porches of the historic buildings on the Museum grounds, and the very popular haunted hayride will run through the Pioneer Village. The rides are being done by Lander State Farm Insurance owner Justus Jacobs and his team of draft horses.

(Photos by the Lander Pioneer Museum)

The Bones Brothers

Costumed kids roast marshmallows at the 2019 Halloween Night at the Museum.

Booooo!

Haunted Hay Ride

Kids in Costumes inside the Lander Pioneer Museum during this fun event

There will be Halloween crafts for kids in the Pioneer Association’s picnic shelter. A bonfire to roast marshmallows, popcorn and hot chocolate will be in front of the Pioneer Cabin.

The haunted maze through the Livery Stable will be back this year

The eerie evenings will begin at 6 p.m. and run until 9 p.m. Kids (and adults) are encouraged to wear their costumes.

The cost for the event is $4.00 per person. All funds raised go to support events at the museum.

The Night at the Museum is part of the kid’s exploration series sponsored by the Lander and Riverton Bailey Tire and Auto Service and Pit Stop Travel Centers.

Call 307-332-3373 for more information, or visit the museum Facebook page at: Pioneer Museum Lander Wyoming