Domestic Assault Arrest made

All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Arrests/Citations 10/4/21 to 10/5/21

Lloyd Bissonette, 31, Riverton Served a Lander Police Warrant at the Fremont County Detention Center.

Antonio Allen, 29, Lander, Arrested at 5:56 p.m. at an address on Wood Street for Domestic Violence.

Arrests/Citations 10/1/21 ti 10/4/21

Theodore enos, 19, Lander, Arrested on a Lander Police Warrant and issued citations for No Drivers License and No Insurance after a rear-end collision in the Construction zone at 4:29 pm Friday near the Oxbow Restaurant

A 14-year-old Lander female was cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol at 2:26 a.m. Saturday on Smith Creek Ct.

Kendra Calvert, Arrested on a Fremont County Warrant and served with two No Trespass Notices at 1:43 p.m. Saturday at an address on Jefferson Street.

Brooke Goggles, 24, Lander, Arrested at 6:04 p.m. Saturday for Public Intoxication at an address on Smith Creek Road.

Cordell Brown, 22, Ethete Arrested on a Fremont County Warrant; and 14 year-old male of Ethete Arrested on a Fremont County Warrant and for Minor In Possession; and an 18-year-old male of Ethete, Andrew Brown, cited for Minor In Possession in the 1300 block of West Main at 5:49 a.m. Sunday.

John Law, 38, Lander, Cited for a Peace Disturbance at 5:50 p.m. Sunday on Welch Boulevard.

Arrests/Citations 9/30/21 ti 10/1/21

Sunni O’Neal, 28, Lander was arrested on a Lander PD warrant at 8:48 p.m. on East Main Street

Isaac Spoonhunter, 18, Lander, was arrested on two (2) LPD warrants at 8″48 p.m. on east Main Street

Raelynn Hatch, 28, Riverton was arrested for Person Under the Influence on Roadway, Under the Infulence of a Controlled Substance and Resisting Arrest at 11:37 p.m. in the 200 block of MacFarlane Drive and East Main

Tyler Bodily, 34, Casper, Arrested at 3:43 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Main for Driving While Under the Influence, Open Container and No Insurance