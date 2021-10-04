Eleven Arrests in Riverton over the weekend, including one drunk driver

Arrests/Citations from 10/1/21 to 10/4/21

Troy Gothard, 44, Riverton, Arrested on a Fremont County warrant at 11:40 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Main

Jaime Mena, 45, Riverton, Arrested for Public Intoxication at 10:10 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Spire Drive

Traye Hayes, 28, Riverton, Arrested on a Probation Violation at 11:18 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Main

Anthony Armajo, 27, Riverton, Arrested on a Fremont County Warrant at 1:49 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Fremont

Donnie Ganadonegro, 44, Fort Washakie, Arrested for Public Intoxication in the 600 block of North Federal at 10:15 a.m.

Brian Stafford, 45, Lake Station, IN, Arrested for Peace Disturbance at 6:22 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Federal

Lloyd Bissonette, 31, Riverton, Arrested on a Fremont County warrant and for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana at 9:35 p.m. in the 1000 block of East Monroe

Alyssa Kilcrease, 20, Riverton, Arrested for Minor In Possession at 10:43 a.m. Sunday on North 12th East

Cory SunRhodes, 34, Fort Washakie, Arrested at 3:40 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North 7th East for Public Intoxication

Aleeah Crispin, 47, Ethete, Arrested at 8:45 p.m. Sunday outside of Walmart for Public Intoxication and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Thomas Ward, 28, Riverton, Arrested for Driving While Under the Influence at 1:19 a.m. Monday on the Bikepath near Riverview Road.

Arrests/Citations from 9/30/21 to 10/1/21

Lee Eagle, 25, Riverton, arrested on a Fremont County warrant at 8:58 a.m. in the 400 block of West Adams Avenue

Donnie Ganadonegro, 44, Fort Washakie was arrested for Public intoxication at 2:09 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Federal Boulevard

Aaron burke, 37, Gillette, Arrested on a Fremont County warrant at 3:37 p.m. in the 400 block of West Adams Avenue

Dawn Nephi, 40, Riverton, Arrested for Public Intoxication and for an Open Container at 7:03 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Main

Blake Armajo, 32, Riverton arrested at 2:45 a.m. Friday on Woodridge Drive for Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest