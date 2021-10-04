Justice project names a part-time paid organizer

Angelo Sage begins as a part-time organizer this week for “Justice for Andy.” He is currently a sophomore at Central Wyoming College with a double major in media and business and he plans to graduate in May with an associate degree. He has been inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement as a means for getting justice and police accountability for Indigenous people, according to a news release. The 22-year-old is Northern Arapaho and lives on the Wind River Indian Reservation. Angelo is the first paid employee for this work. All others, including spokes person Chesie Lee of the Riverton Peace Mission, have been volunteers.

Angelo led the recent Justice for Andy Memorial Walk to the Riverton City Park, with chants and participants carrying banners and signs. “At our request, there was no police presence. We stayed on the sidewalk and self-marshals assisted at street crossings to help assure safety. Nothing negative happened, and several driving by gave a friendly honk of their horns, thumbs up, and waves. As we expected, security was not an issue, according to a news release.

Lee said that while differences in strategy may emerge, “we all want the same: Justice for Andy and police accountability for Native Americans.”

