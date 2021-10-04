Breaking News

Fire Prevention Week now underway

News
Article Updated: October 4, 2021
Comments Off on Fire Prevention Week now underway
The Riverton Fire department's Ladder Truck was in the Fremont County Fair Parade in 2021. This week is national Fire Protection Week. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

The annual Fire Protection Week began Sunday and continues through this coming Saturday. In a fire, seconds count. Practice the tips below to stay safe:

Post navigation

Posted in: