The death of a 38-year-old man on Sagebrush Drive in the Beaver Creek Housing area on the Wind River Reservation Sunday night around 8:16 p.m. is under investigation. According to a news release, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, The FBI and the Fremont County Coroner’s Office are jointly investigating.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident was reported as a suicide, but it remains under investigation. No other information was released.